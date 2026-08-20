Romelu Lukaku spent "worst year of his life" in 2025, claims he was boycotted in Italy

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Romelu Lukaku was transferred from Napoli to Fenerbahçe this summer, and now that the episode is behind him, he can speak openly about the traumatising experience of the 2025/26 season, saying the club boycotted him. Speaking to Belgian Het Laatsre Nieuws (via Goal), Lukaku said 2025 was "the worst year of his life".

"I chose to leave Napoli because I heard things and decisions were already being made... that's it. If that was the case, then I was better off leaving. The claim that I was not fit was simply not true. They probably said that in Italy to boycott me, but I am 100 per cent match fit."

Lukaku joined Napoli in 2024, and his first season was a huge success: Napoli won their fourth Serie A title in history and the Belgian striker was a key player. However, he barely played in 2025/26 due to a severe injury in a pre-season match against Olympiacos in the summer of 2025: he only made seven appearances and scored one goal. However, he remained fit for World Cup, and scored three goals in six matches at World Cup 2026, something that was criticised in Italy as it was seen that Lukaku prioritised recovery for his national team and failed to report to training to Napoli, and also because he sought out treatment in Belgium.

2025 was also a year of personal tragedy for Lukaku, because his father died in September 2025 and he and his brother suffered extortion to return the body to the funeral.