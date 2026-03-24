Romelu Lukaku decides to skip friendlies in March to better prepare for World Cup

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Romelu Lukaku, the top goal-scorer for the Belgian national team with 89 goals (and second of all-time in European countries, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo), has withdrawn from the friendly matches he was scheduled to play this week in the last international break before World Cup, to work on his fitness.

The Belgian Football Association said in a statement on Tuesday that "Romelu prefers to train ​in the coming period with ​the aim of further optimising his physical ‌readiness". With nothing at stake from this week's games, the Napoli striker prefers to focus on his fitness, as he has been side-lined most of the season in Italy, struggling with a hamstring injury.

Lukaku played for the last time with Belgium in June 2025, and scored in a 4-3 win over Wales during World Cup qualifying games. Belgium qualified for World Cup in Group G, with Egypt, New Zealand, and... Iran.

Before that, Belgium will play friendlies against United States on Sunday, March 28, at 20:30 CEST, and against Mexico on Wednesday, April 1 at 3:00 CEST.