Romelu Lukaku called-up for World Cup for Belgium despite being "out of form"
Romelu Lukaku goes to World Cup despite playing less than 90 minutes this season.
Romelu Lukaku has been included in the final squad for Belgium at World Cup 2026 next month. Lukaku, who turned 33 on Wednesday, is the second best goal scorer of all-time in men's European football teams, with 89 goals in 124 appearances, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, and his presence was expected, but Belgium coach Rudi García said he is out of shape and may not start.
"Romelu has recovered, but he's out of shape, and I'm not sure he'll be able to start the matches. But he's our best striker, Belgium's all-time leading scorer. We have five weeks to get him back to full fitness so that little by little he can help the team", García said.
Lukaku has only played seven matches, and 69 minutes in total this season, scoring one goal, and has spent the last two months in Belgium, prioritising training for World Cup over duties for his club Napoli.
Belgium World Cup 2026 squad:
Goalkeepers
- Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid
- Senne Lammens - Manchester United
- Mike Penders - Racing Strasbourg
Defenders
- Timothy Castagne - Fulham
- Zeno Debast - Sporting CP
- Maxim de Cuyper - Brighton & Hove Albion
- Koni de Winter - AC Milan
- Brandon Mechele - Club Brugge
- Thomas Meunier - Lille
- Nathan Ngoy - Lille
- Joaquin Seys - Club Brugge
- Arthur Theate - Eintracht Frankfurt
Midfielders
- Kevin De Bruyne - Napoli
- Amadou Onana - Aston Villa
- Nicolas Raskin - Rangers
- Youri Tielemans - Aston Villa
- Hans Vanaken - Club Brugge
- Axel Witsel - Girona
Forwards
- Charles De Ketelaere - Atalanta
- Jérémy Doku - Manchester City
- Matias Fernandez-Pardo - Lille
- Romelu Lukaku - Napoli
- Dodi Lukebakio - Benfica
- Diego Moreira - Strasbourg
- Alexis Saelemaekers - AC Milan
- Leandro Trossard - Arsenal