Romelu Lukaku called-up for World Cup for Belgium despite being "out of form"

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Romelu Lukaku has been included in the final squad for Belgium at World Cup 2026 next month. Lukaku, who turned 33 on Wednesday, is the second best goal scorer of all-time in men's European football teams, with 89 goals in 124 appearances, only behind Cristiano Ronaldo, and his presence was expected, but Belgium coach Rudi García said he is out of shape and may not start.

"Romelu has recovered, but he's out of shape, and I'm not sure he'll be able to start the matches. But he's our best striker, Belgium's all-time leading scorer. We have five weeks to get him back to full fitness so that little by little he can help the team", García said.

Lukaku has only played seven matches, and 69 minutes in total this season, scoring one goal, and has spent the last two months in Belgium, prioritising training for World Cup over duties for his club Napoli.

Belgium World Cup 2026 squad:

Goalkeepers



Thibaut Courtois - Real Madrid



Senne Lammens - Manchester United



Mike Penders - Racing Strasbourg



Defenders



Timothy Castagne - Fulham



Zeno Debast - Sporting CP



Maxim de Cuyper - Brighton & Hove Albion



Koni de Winter - AC Milan



Brandon Mechele - Club Brugge



Thomas Meunier - Lille



Nathan Ngoy - Lille



Joaquin Seys - Club Brugge



Arthur Theate - Eintracht Frankfurt



Midfielders



Kevin De Bruyne - Napoli



Amadou Onana - Aston Villa



Nicolas Raskin - Rangers



Youri Tielemans - Aston Villa



Hans Vanaken - Club Brugge



Axel Witsel - Girona



Forwards



Charles De Ketelaere - Atalanta



Jérémy Doku - Manchester City



Matias Fernandez-Pardo - Lille



Romelu Lukaku - Napoli



Dodi Lukebakio - Benfica



Diego Moreira - Strasbourg



Alexis Saelemaekers - AC Milan



Leandro Trossard - Arsenal

