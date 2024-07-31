English
Roma's Alfonso Cuarón is directing an Apple TV+ series called Disclaimer*

The show will star Cate Blanchett, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kevin Kline, and more.

Apple has announced another upcoming new and original series that it will be bringing to Apple TV+. Known as Disclaimer*, this series is coming from the director of Roma, Gravity, and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Alfonso Cuarón, and it will be debuting in October on the 11th.

Disclaimer* will be a seven-part psychological thriller and it will feature a pretty stacked cast, including the likes of Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Lesley Manville, Louis Partridge, Leila George, and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

While we're yet to see a trailer for Disclaimer*, a bunch of images have been shared, which you can see in the X thread below.

