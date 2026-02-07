Romário, Puyol, Agüero, and Henry sign up for the first World Legends Cup in Brazil

HQ

A new football tournament will take place in Brazil this year, featuring football legends like Romário, Carles Puyol, Sergio Agüero, and Thierry Henry. In total, 160 former professional football from eight countries players have signed up for the tournament, representing their nation in Rio de Janeiro (dates still to be determined, second half of the year).

The World Legends Cup has been founded by a Saudi businessman, Nasr Jawid Buyadi, explaining that will be more than just an exhibition, as "the players who have already accepted the invitation have said they are very excited to compete again and for the possibility of competing for a world title".

The matches will consist of two 30 minutes halves, with 11 players on the field and 9 on the bench, and unrestricted substitutions.

These are some of the footballers confirmed for the first edition of the World Legends Cup:



Argentina: Sergio Agüero (coach Gabriel Bautista)



Brazil: Cafu (coach Zico)



Spain: Carles Puyol (coach Fernando Hierro)



France: Thierry Henry (coach Patrick Vieira)



Italy: Gianluigi Buffon (coach Paolo Maldini)



Netherlands: Clarence Seedorf (coach Ruud Gullit)



Saudi Arabia: Yasser Al-Qahtani (coach Majed Abdulla)



Nigeria: Nwankwo Kanu (coach Khalilou Fadiga)



It will be the first of a new competition, with future editions confirmed in Saudi Arabia, China and United States. They have set a date, but will wait further to announce it as they hope to bring in around 50,000 tourists to Rio during the competition.