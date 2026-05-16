Romantasy book series Fourth Wing is getting a live-action adaptation at Amazon

Fourth Wing, the romantasy series that has quickly swept the world since the first novel's publication in 2023, is officially getting a live-action adaptation, with the original author, Amazon Prime Video, and Michael B. Jordan involved.

The series has actually been in development since October 2023, but only now is Amazon taking the next steps to bring Rebecca Yarros' Empyrean series to our screens, ordering the series officially. Jordan announced the series would be brought to life through his Outlier Society production company alongside Amazon. Meredith Averill from Locke & Key is attached as a showrunner, and Yarros is a part of the production team, alongside Westworld series co-creator Lisa Joy.

"I'm thrilled to be working with this dedicated, experienced team and grateful for their passion for both the books and the readership behind them," Yarros said (via Variety). Like the books, the show will follow the story of Violet Sorrengail, a girl forced to join the Basgiath War College, a place where the only options are to graduate or die. There, she aims to become a dragon rider, the elite of her nation's military.