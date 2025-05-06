Romanian PM resigns after far-right surge in election

HQ

The latest news on Romania . Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has stepped down after far-right leader George Simion won the first round of the presidential election, triggering the collapse of the pro-European coalition.

An interim government will remain in place until the decisive run-off, where Simion will face centrist Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan. Political analysts warn that a Simion victory could isolate Romania within the EU and undermine its strategic role in NATO.