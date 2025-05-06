Romanian PM resigns after far-right surge in election

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Romania. Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has stepped down after far-right leader George Simion won the first round of the presidential election, triggering the collapse of the pro-European coalition.
An interim government will remain in place until the decisive run-off, where Simion will face centrist Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan. Political analysts warn that a Simion victory could isolate Romania within the EU and undermine its strategic role in NATO.