Romanian former footballer Gabriel Mureșan dies at the age of 44 drowning in a lake

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Gabriel Mureșan, Romanian former footballer, has sadly passed away drowning in a lake at the age of 44. Sport Ro reported that, according to authorities in Mureș County, Mureșan died on Wednesday evenining, drowning in a lake located near the Apold commune, where he was also the re-elected mayor. When he was pulled out of the water, doctors tried to save his life, but it was too late.

"The Apold Commune City Hall expresses its deep sadness at the news of the passing of Mr. Gabi Mureșan, mayor and devoted servant of our community", they said in a statement. "Our community will keep his memory alive and be grateful for everything he did for the people and the Apold commune."

Mureșan played as defensive midfielder between 1999 and 2017, spending almost his entire career in Romania, except for a season in Russian team Tom Tomsk. He achieved his greatest success at CFR Cluj, winning the Romanian top division Liga I three times in 2008, 2010 and 2012, as well as the Cupa României three other times.

He also made nine appearances for Romania, between 2007 and 2011, and played in Champions League, as UEFA highlighted in a statement. "Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and all who knew him."

When he retired from football in 2017, he joined politics, being elected mayor of Apold, the commune where he spent his childhood, with a population of 3,065. He was re-elected in 2025, with 88% of votes. "The Apold Commune City Hall expresses its deep sadness at the news of the passing of Mr. Gabi Mureșan, mayor and devoted servant of our community.