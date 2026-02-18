Romania takes first real steps to tackle EU's deadliest roads

HQ

Romania, home to the EU's deadliest roads, is finally moving to improve road safety after years of high traffic fatalities.

As reported by The Guardian, the government has criminalized aggressive driving, boosted penalties, and is rolling out speed cameras and automatic violation detection systems.

Bucarest, Romania // Shutterstock

Despite these measures, progress is slow. Structural issues like outdated infrastructure, a high number of old vehicles, and a driving culture that prioritizes speed and risk continue to put pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers at risk.

In 2024, Romania recorded 78 deaths per million people on its roads, nearly half involving vulnerable road users. Experts warn that changing mindsets and modernizing the fleet will take years, even as small improvements in fatalities and serious injuries have been seen...