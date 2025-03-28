Romania to strengthen NATO eastern flank with new warships

HQ

The latest news on Romania . Romania's Supreme Defence Council has recently approved a plan to acquire new, smaller warships to bolster its nation's naval capabilities and military presence, aiming to enhance both defence readiness and regional security.

This move, a key element of Romania's broader and more proactive effort to enhance its strategic position in the Black Sea and contribute more effectively to NATO's defence on the eastern flank, comes after a failed 2023 deal with French company Naval Group.

The deal, meant to deliver Gowind corvettes and refurbish frigates, was scrapped due to legal and cost-related issues. Now, Romania's navy, the least modernised branch of its military, will acquire new light corvettes to carry out a range of rapid-response missions.

Romania's defence budget, projected to reach up to 2.5% of GDP this year, signals an ongoing commitment to strengthening military capacity. For now, it remains to be seen how swiftly the acquisition process will unfold and its impact on regional security dynamics.