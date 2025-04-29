Romania secures $280 million Patriot deal to strengthen air defence

HQ

The latest news Romania . The country has secured a $280 million deal with the United States to purchase advanced Patriot Air Defence Systems, bolstering its defence capabilities as tensions rise in the Black Sea region.

This acquisition includes radar systems, launch stations, and various support equipment, all aimed at countering aerial and missile threats. The deal underscores Romania's ongoing efforts to modernize its military in response to Russia's aggression in Ukraine.

With NATO's strategic interests in mind, Romania's strengthened air defence systems will significantly enhance its role in collective security and contribute to regional deterrence efforts. For now, it remains to be seen how this acquisition will impact regional stability.