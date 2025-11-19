Romania scrambles fighter jets after drone breaches airspace during Russian strikes on Ukraine

HQ

Romania scrambled fighter jets early on Wednesday after a drone briefly breached its airspace during a Russian attack on Ukrainian infrastructure near the border, according to the defence ministry.

Radar detected the drone around 8 km inside Romanian territory near Periprava and Chilia Veche in Tulcea County. The signal vanished before reappearing intermittently for about 12 minutes near villages in Galați County.

Two German Eurofighters deployed for air policing in Romania were launched, followed by two Romanian F-16s. Officials also urged residents in Tulcea and Galați to take cover. No drone impact on Romanian soil has been reported.

The incident comes as Russia continues striking Ukrainian port infrastructure along the Danube, causing repeated drone fragment falls on Romanian territory. Poland, meanwhile, temporarily closed Rzeszów and Lublin airports and scrambled Polish and allied aircraft as a precaution.