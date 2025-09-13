Romania scrambles combat aircraft after Russian drone breaches airspace According to current data, the drone penetrated about 10 kilometers into Romanian territory and operated in NATO airspace for around 50 minutes.

HQ Just a few days ago, the Russian drone violation of Poland was making headlines. Now, Romania has scrambled fighter jets after a drone crossed into its airspace during Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure close to the border. Authorities confirmed the aircraft was tracked until it disappeared from radar, without threatening populated areas. NATO allies, including Poland, have also heightened air defences in recent days after drones intruded into their territory, underscoring the fragile security along Europe's eastern flank, where the conflict in Ukraine continues to test border stability. Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go! Border demarcation pillar on the border between Ukraine and Romania in the Carpathian Mountains // Shutterstock