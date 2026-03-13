Romania and Ukraine agree to joint defence production including drones

HQ

Romania and Ukraine have agreed to jointly produce Ukrainian defence systems, including drones, following a meeting in Bucharest between Presidents Nicușor Dan and Volodymyr Zelensky.

The agreement outlines plans to manufacture Ukrainian military technologies in Romania, aiming to strengthen both countries' defence industries and improve regional security. Ukraine says it has developed advanced drone and counter-drone systems during its war with Russia that could also benefit NATO allies.

Romania, which shares a 650-km border with Ukraine along the Danube, has played a key role in supporting Kyiv since the invasion. During the visit, the two leaders also discussed energy cooperation and potential routes for Ukrainian imports of US liquefied natural gas through Romanian infrastructure.

As both leaders later posted on social media:

Nicușor Dan:

Volodymyr Zelensky: