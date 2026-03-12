Romania allows US "defensive" support operations at its air bases

HQ

Romania has approved a request from the United States to deploy refuelling aircraft, surveillance systems and satellite communications equipment at Romanian military bases in support of operations related to Iran.

According to President Nicușor Dan, the equipment would be strictly defensive and would not include weapons or ammunition. The decision was approved by Romania's top defence council and later backed by parliament despite criticism from far-right opposition parties.

The deployments are expected to be linked to the missile defence system at Deveselu Aegis Ashore site. Romania, a key NATO ally on the Black Sea, continues to host thousands of allied troops, including US personnel stationed at bases such as Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.