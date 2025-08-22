Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered International heads to PS4, PS5, and Switch

HQ

Three years ago, Square Enix released a remaster of Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song. Now, the company is preparing yet another version of that remaster — this time with a fresh localization in French, Italian, Spanish, and German. The new edition carries the rather hefty title Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song Remastered International.

"We know there's a big SaGa fanbase and community in the West, so releasing a new localized edition of the game to more of our fans has long been a dream of mine. I hope to continue to fulfil the wishes of our fans, as well as creating opportunities for even more people to play the game," said series creator Akitoshi Kawazu when the project was first announced last year.

If you missed the 2022 release, this is another chance to dive into the fourth entry in the highly underrated Japanese RPG series. The remaster of the original 2005 PlayStation 2 game introduced HD visuals, additional recruitable characters, new events, fresh music, a high-speed mode, mini-maps, new classes, and a New Game+ option.

Players eager to experience it all will be able to do so on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, and Nintendo Switch starting December 9th.