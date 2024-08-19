Romancing SaGa: Minstrel Song has an international remaster on the way

HQ

Originally released nearly 20 years ago in 2005 for the PlayStation 2, acclaimed RPG Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered International is a new, updated version of the game which will be coming to the Western market.

The new localised version, which will be available for the Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PS4, will be getting both a digital and physical release, and is the first version of the game to get an official physical European release, as well as the first version to be translated into French, German, Spanish, and Italian.

Square Enix

Published by Red Art Games for the North American and European markets, the physical release has two limited editions which can be pre-ordered from Red Art Games' official store. It is worth noting that, for standard and limited editions alike, the physical PS4 copies of the game will only be distributed in Europe.

The Collector's Edition of the game is limited to 1000 PEGI-rated copies per platform. Its game copy has a reversible cover, and it includes a box with retro-inspired cover art, a Steelcase, an artbook, and three postcards.

Square Enix

The Deluxe Edition, limited to 500 PEGI-rated copies per platform, also contains a reversible cover copy of the game, but instead comes with an exclusive alternate art cover sleeve and a PVC keychain. Just like the standard game, these can be preordered as of right now. ESRB-rated copies can be pre-ordered from VGP's online store.

The official release date is still to be announced, but if you can't wait to get your hands on the remastered international version of the game, it'll be playable at Red Art Games' B2B and B2C booths at Gamescom, which are located at Hall 02.1 - C.001 and Hall 10.1 - C040 respectively.