Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Preview: The remake you never knew you needed

Don't be alarmed if you've never heard of the Romancing SaGa series before. Especially don't be concerned if you've never played the first game in the series and have worries that'll affect and play into whether the sequel will be a game for you. Romancing SaGa is a Japanese RPG series from the early 90s, a series that hasn't really had a place in the modern gaming world for a long while. That changed a few years ago when the first title was remastered. In October, the sequel is getting a similar treatment, albeit this time in the form of a fully-fledged remake known as Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven.

I had the chance to play through an hour of this remade sequel during my time in Germany for Gamescom 2024. It was a rather rushed experience as there was a big demo to get through in a one-hour window. While I'll get to the intricacies of the gameplay in a moment, let me set the record straight and affirm that this game doesn't feel like a title from the early 90s at all. It's all modernised and updated and presented in such a fashion that it will undoubtedly serve as the JRPG fix for anyone looking for something different in the autumn.

Anyway, the premise. Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven is a generation-spanning story that follows a royal bloodline as they defend their realm from eternal monsters and dangers. The idea is, in a manner we've seen more recently in the Rogue Legacy games, to learn skills and techniques as one hero and then after they die (be it peacefully after a long life or earlier than expected in battle) pass on their learnings to their successor so they can overcome the trials and tribulations the predecessor failed. That may seem like a huge and too extensive premise, but I can promise you that it works and doesn't come across as too complex at all. In practice, each generation seems to serve as a chapter in the wider story, a story that revolves around facing and defeating the Seven Heroes, a collection of former beloved warriors turned tyrants that use their immense power in an attempt to take over the Empire of Varennes.

You can already see the direction that the gameplay is taking. These Seven Heroes are hugely overwhelming foes that tend to use one key attack and technique to ruin your attempt to overcome them. While one generation of the royal bloodline will be killed in action by this move, the second will be away from said move and know how to survive or counter it, allowing them the chance to defeat the Seven Heroes villain of the era. For the sake of this demo, I had to face off with Kzinssie and its chaos-imbued sword that could completely wipe my time if I was too slow with taking it down.

The gameplay operates in a quite traditional JRPG manner. There are parts of each level that you can freely roam to find secrets, chat with NPCs, and then eventually launch into combat encounters by walking into the enemies trotting around too. Also in a similar JRPG sense, you can ambush these enemies by colliding into their backs to start the combat encounter on the front foot, but they can also do the same to you, and this is noticed in how the combat is structured.

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Heroes uses a timeline feature where allies and enemies will attack in set turns that are documented on a timeline at the top of the HUD. Sometimes, you'll face slower enemies, like Kzinssie, and perhaps even have faster allies, meaning you can get a few attacks in before the enemy strikes back. Other times will be more equal. Whatever the case, you have to use physical and magical attacks and abilities to take down the foes in front of you in a turn-based format where a degree of trial and error is also introduced as you determine the strengths and weaknesses each enemy has for the various elements and attack types. For example, one enemy may be weak to fire damage, whereas another shows vulnerability to the effects of sharpened steel and physical strikes.

To add an extra layer to the combat encounters, each character is capable of learning new abilities on the go through the Glimmers system. Essentially, as they continue using attacks, they'll figure out new ways to attack or more effective ways to strike thorugh the Lineage and Inheritance systems, and once these moves and abilities are learnt they are permanently unlocked for that character and available to use whenever. The Formation system adds an extra dynamic where the structure your set of characters hold determines who first attacks in the battle and also how the various Overdrive moves play out as well. These are effectively ultimate attacks that are generated by using moves and defeating enemies. They combine the talents of two allies at once for a dual-strike attack boasting extra damage, meaning you could combine a physical ranged attack with a paralysis-inducing melee combo, or something entirely different. Regardless of what you do, Overdrive, Formations, Glimmers, the timeline system, and the effects dynamic all come together to deliver a really complex yet intuitive combat suite in Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven.

For those who are familiar with Romancing SaGa 2, you may be wondering what this remake will bring to the table for you. Aside from an experience with modernised visuals and much better performance, the typical beats one would expect from a remake in 2024, there are a handful of new features and content planned too. There are new story developments and moments to find and unpack, new minigames to test, more difficulty options to enjoy (Causal, Normal, and Hard), a rearranged soundtrack to bask in, and new Japanese and English voice overs to listen to as well. It's a much more immersive and refined experience than what was possible three decades ago.

When you match all of this up with a city building suite that takes into account the generational design and the fact that there will be over 30 classes of heroes to find and master, it's clear that Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven is shaping up to be a very promising JRPG and remake. We'll see whether this translates to the full game when it debuts on PC, PlayStation, and Switch on October 24.