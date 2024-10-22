Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Heroes launches its launch trailer with everything you can expect

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Heroes, the new instalment in Square Enix's JRPG series, launches on PC, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch on 24 October, with the fate of the Vareness Empire in our hands as its Emperors. And to prepare us for the adventure, the developer has released a trailer with everything you need to know about the game.

Perhaps what stands out the most is that hereditary character system. In Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Heroes, if a character falls in battle, they disappear from the game entirely, and we'll have to replace them with another character, passing skills from one to the other. With this succession system, your dynasty will grow stronger as you take on the banished Seven Heroes, who have returned to the world to take revenge for their exile long ago.

Going out into the world, finding allies and defeating enemies is the main basis, and on this we will be looking to find our successor, with companions of up to 30 different classes. We'll need to equip them well before throwing them into battle, especially if you like them, because one wrong move, and they'll disappear in defeat.

Combining this system with other classic Japanese RPGs, Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Heroes looks like an interesting option for the final stretch of 2024. Check out the trailer below.