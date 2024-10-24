HQ

What a year it is for Japanese role-playing games. And it's not over yet. Square Enix has dug very deep into the toy box to find Romancing Saga 2, a game that was only released in Japan 31 years ago (it didn't head West until a mobile version in 2016), and then decided to remake this Super Famicom game and ride the wave of excellent JRPGs. Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven Heroes is also one of these.

We have been sparsely fed with the Saga series in Europe. The first three games in the series would not arrive until four years ago with the Collection of SaGa. Those games were called Final Fantasy Legend, by the way. The name change to Romancing Saga came in 1992, but it strangely appeared here two years ago as a remaster, which was after the remasters of Romancing Saga 2 (2017) and Romancing SaGa 3 (2019). So while Square Enix had already tried to get the series into this market, a full remake was probably not on many people's radar.

As the title of this remake suggests, it is very much about the Seven Heroes. These individuals saved the world from destruction long ago and were celebrated. Then the game flips the pancake completely. With the world saved from evil, the heroes were forgotten. The legend faded with each passing generation. When the game picks up, however, they are back, as the game's antagonists with bestial forms and appearances. It's no fun to be completely forgotten after saving the world. We get to know the kingdom of Avalon, which is our base during the game, in the year 1000 (the year will be very important). The first of the evil heroes we get to know is Kzinssie. After playing the villain in our kingdom, it's up to Prince Gerard to take revenge. The problem is that this prince is basically useless in battle. But through a mechanic that will be the basis of the entire game, he can take over his father's knowledge, skills, and memories.

This is an ad:

It turns out that whoever leads the kingdom will pass it on from generation to generation. At regular intervals, time jumps forward, which means that I have to choose a completely new leader from a selection of characters. I think this is perfectly fine, but at the same time not great at all. I have barely got to know Gerard before the screen goes dark with the text '85 years later'. I was expecting to be introduced to his children or something, but now I'm forced to choose a character I have no connection to as the new leader. This one will go out into the world to defeat the remaining six heroes. I do a side mission. I unlock a new part of the world. I defeat one of the heroes. '125 years later'. Well, here goes nothing. I've barely got used to playing as this character. This mechanic also causes your four companions you can take into battle with you to be constantly replaced, but luckily only into a copy of the character with a new name.

What I really like is how much you can do with the game world. For example, I recruit a group by handling certain things for them. I can then have one of them on my team or even as the king. This applies to all kinds of roles. You can recruit ninjas, nomads, mermaids, and mages, among others, by helping them with various problems. A couple of generations after I recruited this group, they start a revolt. They set up a blockade in one of the harbour cities, cutting the kingdom's income in half. This income can then be used to build new buildings such as a smithy to create new weapons. It is then a matter of digging into why this has happened and making them happy again. Everything is made better by the fact that all characters, except NPCs and monsters, have voice recorded dialogues. Generally good ones too. This is accompanied by a choice of music from either the original version or newly recorded music. The same can be said about the graphics; they do their job for this type of game. I played the Switch version and have to say that this is a game perfectly suited to that console.

This is an ad:

The generation system which gives us a new protagonist every so often also means that we are not tied to the same characters throughout the game. I chose to try different types of characters as king/queen, as mage and knight, but could never bring myself to put a pirate on the throne. However, if you want to play a pirate takeover, you can do it generation after generation. There are a couple of different scenarios when a new leader must be chosen. Either when time jumps forward, when the whole team dies in battle, if you choose to abdicate, or if the leader runs out of life points. This LP is a predetermined figure of how many times a character can fall in battle before dying altogether. If the character's HP goes down to zero, one LP is lost. If the LP goes down to zero, this character can no longer be used.

The problem I have is that I am never warned when a time jump is coming. At worst, entire side missions or characters to recruit are missed. For example, I was in the middle of trying to get a mermaid to join my team. I needed to collect three different items around the world, but one of the stories I was led into made time jump forward over 100 years and then she was gone. I don't know the lifespan of a mermaid, but after that long she was no longer recruitable and I lost her. The same goes for all the side jobs that exist. There is no way to know who is moving forward without using an online wiki. So should I go and research why all the miners are dying? Or should I try to stop a volcano from erupting? If you're in the middle of one side mission and move on to another, chances are you'll never see the end of the first one. However, I always found myself curious about how the world had evolved and who had done what during the time jumps. The idea, where you can go at most 3000 years into the future, is very good and innovative, but could have used a little more polish.

This is otherwise very much a classic Japanese role-playing game. Battles are turn-based with faster characters going first. Attacks are chosen from a list and enemies have different weaknesses. It is possible to equip each character with up to two weapons, for example a sword and a bow or an axe and a spear. Having a good mix of this and mages is very important. All characters can learn new attacks during battles and a type of light bulb appears next to the attack that can be upgraded. There is then a chance, not 100 per cent, that a new attack is learned. This particular type of combat system fits perfectly on the Switch. The battles take place in one of the game's many dungeons. There is no open world, but you choose a place on the map where you want to travel. This is then either a village/town or a type of dungeon with a lot of monsters. The end goal is to defeat the seven heroes which can be done in any generation you want. You can go straight for the quests that lead you to the heroes or see how the world is built. I recommend the latter. In this remake, there have also been added some flashbacks scattered within the game world to see what really happened when the heroes became monsters.

If for some reason you've had time to play all the great Japanese role-playing games this year and need more to bite into, I can really recommend Romancing Saga 2: Revenge of the Seven Heroes. Sure, most of it is old-fashioned Japanese role-playing, but there's also an innovative generation mechanic that I think is worth trying. It's not always that games do something innovative, especially not something that feels innovative 31 years after the game was released. Revenge of the Seven Heroes is an excellent remake that might sell the obscure Saga series here in the West.