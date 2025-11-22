Romance choices were added at the last minute in The Witcher 3

HQ

Triss or Yennefer? It's a debate that fans still get involved in over The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. One is Geralt's former lover from the books, and the sorceress he is destined to spend his life with. The other is the lady you've spent the games with, growing to love over time. It causes a real split decision at the end of The Witcher 3, but apparently this aspect of romance almost didn't exist.

Speaking to PC Gamer, joint CEO of CD Projekt Red Adam Badowski explained that there was something lacking in The Witcher 3 as the developers kept working on the game. "It wasn't [there] from the beginning, but at some point we understood that this lack of kind of conflict, personal conflict—of course, there's Ciri—but there was a lack of something," he said.

When someone raised the idea of making players choose between Triss and Yen, Badowski realised all the pieces had clicked into place. "This decision was made pretty late but it was great. It was a great decision."

Book readers often went with Yennefer, and if Triss fans were hoping Badowski might join their crowd, they'd be mistaken. "My choice will always be Yennefer," he said. As someone who has played the game multiple times and only chosen Yennefer, I have to agree.