Romain Grosjean will drive an F1 car for the first time since his near-fatal crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix

Romain Grosjean suffered one of the most frightening Formula 1 accidents five years ago, during the Bahrain Grand Prix, when he crashed and his car got fire. He suffered second-degree burns in his hands, but saved his life in an accident that, had it not been for the halo device, could have been fatal.

Now, nearly five years after that fateful accident on November 29, 2020, Grosjean, who retired from Formula 1 after the crash and moved to IndyCar, will drive a F1 car again for the first time this weekend. It will be during a test at Mugello circuit on Friday, invited by his former team, Haas, where he spent five seasons (2016-2020).

"To say I'm excited to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car would naturally be an understatement. I really can't believe it's been almost five years, but to come back and have this outing with my old team is truly something special", Grosjean said, who revealed that he will wear that helmet that his kids designed back in 2020, for what would have been his final Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi.

Grosjean, who spent 27 seconds inside the car in flames, said that he managed to escape the car thinking on his children. Grosjean retired from F1 after the Bahrain GP 2020, which was his 179th Grand Prix, but had a fruitful career at Indy Car in the US later, taking six podiums and three poles over four seasons.