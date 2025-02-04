Roma wants to convince Ancelotti to join as head coach

HQ

Carlo Ancelotti's tenure as Real Madrid coach could be coming to an end. It has been speculated for years now that the club is working to recruit Xabi Alonso from Bayer Leverkusen, a move that could happen next season. At the same time, discomfort about Ancelotti's decisions has grown around Real Madrid fans, and some are asking him to be sacked.

If you have followed the rumours, the most likely scenario would be for Ancelotti to remain until the end of the season, and then be replaced by Xabi Alonso for 2025-26. Both managers would end their current contracts one year earlier. This way, Ancelotti could still become the coach for Brazil's national.

However, another possibility has arisen: Roma wants 'Carletto'. The Italian team is struggling, ninth in Serie A, and has had three coaches in one year: Daniele De Rossi (appointed in January 2024 as a substitute to Mourinho), Ivan Juric (who only lasted from September to Nobember 2024) and, recently, Claudio Ranieri, who is 73.

According to Spanish outlet As, Roma is working on an ambitious offer to try and convince Ancelotti to coach the club where he played between 1979 and 1987, helping them win four Italian Cups and one League title. However, the current plan for Ancelotti is to remain at Real Madrid as much as possible... or as much as Florentino Pérez, club's president, allows it.