Rolls-Royce marks 60 years of Goldfinger with special edition Phantom Extended

HQ

One of the most iconic cars in the James Bond franchise appeared 60 years ago in one of the first film's ever starring the famed spy. We're not talking about an Aston Martin here, no we're instead referring to a gorgeous, custom Rolls-Royce Phantom III Sedanca de Ville, which served as the car of choice of villain Auric Goldfinger in the 1964 film.

With that movie celebrating its 60th anniversary, 007 and Rolls-Royce has teamed up again to modernise that classic by giving a Phantom Extended a Goldfinger update. It's a one-on-one, highly limited special edition model that according to Rolls-Royce has "some of the most extensively engineered and hand-crafted Bespoke features ever produced".

As per what these features are, Rolls-Royce mentions that it includes a solid 18-carat gold bar in the centre console, a 22-carat gold inlay that displays the fictional map of Fort Knox from the film, a gold golf club fitted to the boot lid, all while the car is painted in the same colour palette and style, meaning it has the iconic two-tone setup of black and yellow.

The car also has many of the intricate details and elements that we come to expect from Rolls-Royce's Phantom line, including "floating" 21-inch hubcaps, a Starlight Headliner that matches the constellation Furka that was found above the filming of the scene in the film, and even harlequin umbrellas and a 007 logo projector too. Needless to say, this is the ultimate luxury James Bond car.

Rolls-Royce hasn't mentioned anything about the price of this car, but considering its very limited existence, it might never be shipped to a collector at all.