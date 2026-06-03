Rolls-Royce has unveiled the Spectre Series II

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While it initially sounded preposterous for Rolls-Royce to be making EVs, reviews and customer response to the Spectre, their first ever electric car, was positive to say the least. Now they are following it up with the Spectre Series II.

Visually, it's staying pretty much the same, with only expanded 23" forged wheels and some Ethereal Blue paint, but plenty is going on under the hood.

Thanks to revised battery technology, the Spectre Series II now offers up to 628 kilometres of WLTP range, an improvement of roughly 18% over the outgoing model. Rolls-Royce also claims charging times have been reduced by 14%.

Power has increased as well. The standard Spectre Series II produces 592 horsepower, while the flagship Black Badge Spectre Series II delivers up to 670 horsepower making it the most powerful production Rolls-Royce ever built.

As always with Rolls, that personal touch is the focus. New interior options include Duality Twill, a bamboo-derived textile that can require up to 2.6 million stitches and 25 hours of embroidery work. Buyers can also choose new perforated leather designs inspired by moonlit clouds, along with a Brindled Walnut veneer finish and an illuminated fascia featuring more than 8,000 individual lights.

Pricing has yet to be announced, but with the current Spectre already starting at nearly €350,000.