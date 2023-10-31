Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Rollerdrome

Rollerdrome is heading to Xbox Series in November

And act surprised: it's launching straight onto Game Pass.

Ben is far from the only one that thinks Rollerdrome is a fun game and is one of the titles many like to call "perfect for PlayStation Plus / Game Pass", so it was only a matter of time before tonight's announcement came.

Roll7 has revealed that Rollerdrome is coming to Windows PC and Xbox Series on the 28th of November. The developers and the publishers over at Private Division will follow the same recipe as the initial launch by bringing the game straight onto Game Pass.

Have you played Rollerdrome? If so, would you recommend it to Xbox owners?

Rollerdrome

