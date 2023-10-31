Rollerdrome is heading to Xbox One and Xbox Series in November

HQ

Ben is far from the only one that thinks Rollerdrome is a fun game and is one of the titles many like to call "perfect for PlayStation Plus / Game Pass", so it was only a matter of time before tonight's announcement came.

Roll7 has revealed that Rollerdrome is coming to Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series on the 28th of November. The developers and the publishers over at Private Division will follow the same recipe as the initial launch by bringing the game straight onto Game Pass.

Have you played Rollerdrome? If so, would you recommend it to Xbox owners?