Rollerdome and OlliOlli World are back on Steam

HQ

A short while ago, we reported that OlliOlli World and Rollerdome - two titles that had been published by indie publisher Private Division - had been taken off Steam. There were some initial fears that the games wouldn't return thanks to the selling of Private Division, but even then it was assured that they would come back.

It was just a matter of when. The time for their return is now, as both OlliOlli World and Rollerdome can be found again on Steam. They're also now listed as being under the 2K label, as PC Gamer noted, confirming they weren't part of the Private Division sale.

It's still difficult to explain exactly why the games were pulled from storefronts if they weren't part of the Private Division sale, but after a four-month hiatus, they are back, meaning anyone who wants to pick them up now can.