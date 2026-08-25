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Rollercoaster Tycoon Wonderworks

Rollercoaster Tycoon returns with Wonderworks

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Sometimes it pays to tune in to the pre-show. The Gamescom warm-up brought the announcement that the Rollercoaster Tycoon series is making a comeback, this time from Springloaded, the developers behind Let's Build a Zoo.

This marks the first mainline entry since the poorly received Rollercoaster Tycoon World back in 2016. Rollercoaster Tycoon Wonderworks will launch in Steam Early Access sometime this winter, with a simultaneous release on PC and consoles planned for its full launch.

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Rollercoaster Tycoon Wonderworks
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