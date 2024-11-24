RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic has been announced for the Nintendo Switch.

Whether we'll ever see a new game in the series remains uncertain at this point, and nothing seems to be in the works for now. However, if you're a fan of the series and also own a Nintendo Switch, this might be good news for you. Atari has announced that RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

For those unfamiliar, RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic combines the first and second games into a single package. Atari has also stated that the controls have been optimized to work seamlessly on the Nintendo Switch, which should make things much easier.

If you're interested, the game will be released on December 5th, which is less than two weeks away.