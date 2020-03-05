LIVE

Roller Champions

Roller Champions to slide into closed alpha next week

Ubisoft's free-to-play online team game is heading into testing soon, and you can sign up for a chance to check it out early.

Roller Champions is heading into closed alpha testing on PC platform Uplay, Ubisoft has just announced. The alpha test will run from March 11 (5pm GMT) to March 23 (9pm GMT). The online title features fast-paced 3v3 gameplay, character customisation (with various outfits at your disposal), and different arenas including those based in Acapulco, Mexico City, and Chichén Itzá.

During the closed alpha, only those who get an invitation can take part. That being the case, if you are keen to try it out before the game rolls out for everyone, you can register now for a chance to get alpha access.

Roller Champions was first announced at E3 2019. Ubisoft also confirmed that the game will be released on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and mobile, and it'll be free-to-play.

You can check the new gameplay trailer below:

