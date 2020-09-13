Roller Champions is set to land in early 2021

You're watching Advertisements

Here's one that almost slipped past us, because one of the announcements made during and around Ubisoft Forward this week was confirmation that Roller Champions is set to arrive on PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One and mobile devices in early 2021. Additional intel is due next month, so stay tuned for more on this action-packed free-to-play title in due course.

We really enjoyed our time with Roller Champions when we played it earlier this year, and you can read our impressions of the game right here.