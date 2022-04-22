HQ

Ubisoft Montréal has announced that Roller Champions has officially gone gold. This means that the game should be ready for launch, which is a peculiar situation considering that the sports title still lacks a firm release date.

The website for the game simply states that Roller Champions will be coming in "late spring" which pretty much means that it should be arriving before the end of May, as June marks the start of summer, at least in a meteorological sense. It should be noted though that spring is also often stretched until the summer solstice, around June 20-22, meaning there is every chance that Roller Champions could be coming up until that date.

Either way, and speculation aside, the fact that Roller Champions has gone gold should mean that some form of an announcement is on its way.