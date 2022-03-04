Roller Champions has been age-rated

HQ

While it's been all quiet on the Roller Champions front for quite some time, it's looking like Ubisoft is finally gearing up to dish out some new details on the game. This comes after the sports title received its ESRB age-rating, which reveals that it is an "Everyone 10+" title.

Otherwise, the age-rating does share a little more about what Roller Champions will be serving up, with the mention of "in-Game Purchases (Includes Random Items)", which suggests that loot boxes of some kind are on the table.

Even though Ubisoft is yet to slap a release date or window on Roller Champions, the fact that this age-rating has come about does indicate that we're in for more news soon. Hopefully this will be the case.

