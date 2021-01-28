Roller Champions' closed beta will commence February 17

You're watching Advertisements

Ubisoft has just announced that a closed beta for its free-to-play roller skating game Roller Champions will take place February 17 - March 1. The beta is available across PS4, Xbox, and PC and cross-play will be supported across all these different platforms. Those who are interested can register for the closed beta by clicking the following link, but it should be noted that a Ubisoft Connect account is required.

If you're unaware, Roller Champions sees players go head-to-head in 3v3 multiplayer matches. Whilst dashing around on skates, players must secure control of a ball and score goals against the opposing team. The game was first revealed at E3 2019 and it was initially planned to launch in 2020, but it was later pushed back until early 2021. Still, as of present, no concrete release date has been announced for the game.

Thanks, AtlChar.