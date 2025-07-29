Roll the dice to survive in new co-op horror Invokyr

HQ

Today, Ludogram has announced Invokyr, a new co-op horror title combining the best of the sub-genre with the chance-infused excitement of your favourite board games.

Invokyr sees you and up to three friends gather in a spooky old house. To escape, you'll have to reach the end of a board game. The catch? Each time you roll the dice, you're summoning a new threat to hunt you down in the house.

From walking carnivorous plants to creepy mannequins that scuttle along when you're not looking, there are plenty of ways to get taken out in Invokyr, but from the looks of it, you can also use dice to your benefit, somewhat evening the odds in this co-op horror.

Invokyr is available to wishlist now, and you can check out the trailer below: