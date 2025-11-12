Rolex launches a Submariner desk clock that costs just shy of £9,000

HQ

In a world of digital clocks and smart technology, the very nature of needing an analogue watch is becoming increasingly rare. Still, the timepiece masters over at Rolex are keeping their elegant tradition alive by creating all manner of stunning options, including for the even more uncommon desk clock category.

Rolex has revealed the Submariner Date desk clock, which is essentially the most extravagant, striking, and expensive desk clock you will have perhaps ever seen. It's a clock that is based on an 80mm stainless steel body that reflects the Submariner style, and naturally for such a product Rolex will likely require you to sell a kidney or take out a second mortgage.

The clock costs a whopping £8,720 but the good news is that it has you covered day and night, as when the light fades the different watch parts illuminate so that you can easily and effectively tell the time. It does also feature a secular calendar to inform you of the date too.

If you're somewhat interested in spending a small fortune on this device, head over here to find a retailer supplying one.

This is an ad: