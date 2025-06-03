Roland Garros women's singles quarter-finals: all matches and how to watch

HQ

The Roland Garros quarter-finals start today, Tuesday June 3, with the final getting closer on Sunday June 8. Now, only eight tennis players remain in women's singles, looking for the 2,000 WTA points of the second Grand Slam of the year.

After the elimination of top players like Jessica Pegula, Jasmine Paolini, Emma Navarro or Paula Badosa, the only player outside of the top 15 is Loïs Boisson, the only French player in either men's or women's singles, a young (22) tennis player with only one WTA 125 title under her belt, that will face against one of the breakthroughs of the season, Mirra Andreeva tomorrow.

But before that, the Philippe Chatrier court will have the first quarter-finals game on Tuesday. The first one will kick-off at 11:00 local time in Paris, and the others will be "no earlier than...", which may affect specially the boys, who play in the afternoon and evening slots of the Pilippe Chatrier.

Games on Tuesday, June 3



Aryna Sabalenka vs. Zheng Qinwen: 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST



Elina Svitolina vs. Iga Swiatek: 12:15 CEST, 11:15 BST



Games on Wednesday, June 4



Mirra Andreeva vs. Loïs Boisson (time TBD)



Madison Keys vs. Coco Gauff (time TBD)



Semi-finals will take place on Thursday, June 5, and the final will be on Saturday.

How to watch Roland Garros

Official broadcasters for the French Open on most European countries is Eurosport. However, it can differ from countries. In France, you can watch it on Prime Video and France TV Sport. In Belgium, you can watch it on RTBF.