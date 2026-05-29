Roland Garros under fire for dangerous Lacoste sponsored signs: players trip and get injured

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Turkish tennis player Zeynep Sönmez, 24-years-old, had to withdraw from a double tennis match she was playing alongside Tatjana Maria at Roland Garros after tripping with a Lacoste advertising board at the back of the court. When she was running backwards to try and hit a ball, she tripped and fell knees first, requiring a checkout from the physiotherapist.

One day earlier, a similar incident happened with Katie Boulter, tripping with the Lacoste sign and falling, although thankfully nothing serious happened to her. But Alexander Blockx also was injured during practice, twisting his ankle and withdrawing from the tournament, when he tripped with the tarps that had been folded in case of rain.

The incident, which is not the first time it happened, and not exclusive to Roland Garros, raised concern about the presence of obstacles in the court, with players having the right to sue the tournaments, especially when the obstacles are such unnecessary things as advertisement from sponsors...