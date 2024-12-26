Roland-Garros turns Rafa Nadal into Santa Claus in their nightmarish AI Christmas card

HQ

2024 will be rememberd to many tennis fans as the year Rafa Nadal, one of the best players of its generation, hanged the racket and officially retired from professional tennis. The Majorcan player particularly stood out on clay, and he dominated Roland-Garros in Paris, winning a record 14 times, from 2005 to 2022.

In the frist Christmas since his retirement, Roland-Garros has shared on X a Christmas card, featuring 2024 winners, Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek... with Nadal as Santa Claus.

It is a nice gesture, showing Nadal passing the baton and fans can look for several references, including photos of the winners, a miniature Eiffel Tower. But the use of AI to generate the image, even if it was later manually edited, still gives the image and eerie feeling that some fans think looks awful...

Thankfully, the official poster for Roland Garros 2025 has been designed by human beings: comic book writer and artist Marc-Antoine Mathieu.

Roland-Garros 2025 will take place from May 25 to June 18. Carlos Alcaraz, having lost some ground to Jannik Sinner, will try to win it a second time. Meanwhile, Iga Świątek, currently WTA nº2 despite her doping sentence, will defend her title after winning four times, in 2020, 22, 23 and 24.