Roland Garros schedule for Tuesday, with Zverev vs. Jódar and Mensik vs. Fonseca as highlights

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Roland Garros 2026 is proving to be one of the most exciting and unpredictable of all time, and we are now in the final stages: the last eight of men's and women's draws.

All of the remaining singles matches will be at the Philippe-Chatrier, with women's matches starting the day, with a match between the teenager Mirra Andreeva and the soon to be retiring Solana Cirstea, followed by the Ukranian duel between Svitolina and Kostyuk.

Later, not earlier than 13:20 CEST, the match between World No. 3 Alexander Zverev and the Spanish prodigy Rafa Jódar will follow, with the air of an anticipated final. Without Sinner, Alcaraz or Djokovic, it's time for the emerging talent, as 19-year-old Joao Fonseca later faces 20-year-old Jakub Mensik in the evening.

These are the Roland Garros quarter-final matches between today and tomorrow:

Roland Garros men's quarter-finals:

Tuesday June 2



Rafa Jódar (27) vs. Alexander Zverev (2): 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST



Jakub Mensik (26) vs. Joao Fonseca (28): 20:15 CEST, 19:15 BST



Wednesday June 3



Matteo Berrettini vs. Matteo Arnaldi: TBD



Felix Auger-Aliassime (4) vs. Flavio Cobolli (10): TBD



Roland Garros women's quarter-finals:

Tuesday June 2



Mirra Andreeva (8) vs. Solana Cirstea (18): 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST



Elina Svitolina (7) vs. Marta Kostyuk (20): 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST



Wednesday June 3



Anna Kalinskaya (22) vs. Maja Chwalinska: TBD



Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs. Diana Shnaider (25): TBD

