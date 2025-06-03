Roland Garros men's singles quarter-finals: all matches and how to watch them

HQ

Roland Garros is heading to its final stages. From today, Tuesday June 3, to the final on Sunday June 8, only eight tennis players remain in each category, men's and women's singles, looking for the 2,000 ATP and WTA points of the second Grand Slam of the year, on the clay of Paris.

In men's singles, after early upsets like Taylor Fritz, Casper Ruud, Álex de Miñaur or Daniil Medvédev, the top three still remains (Sinner, Alcaraz, Zverev), alongside a reinvigorated Djokovic among others, including the surprise of the tournament, Aleksandr Búblik, ranked 62nd, who upset Jack Draper in four sets.

The Philippe Chatrier will be busy today and tomorrow with all quarter-finals games, starting with women's singles matches, with men's singles being set for the afternoon and evening. The times are, as usual, approximates, "no earlier than...", meaning that, if some matches go into four or five sets, Alcaraz and Paul may still be playing well into midnight:

Games on Tuesday, June 3



Lorenzo Musetti vs- Frances Tiafoe: 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST



Tommy Paul vs. Carlos Alcaraz: 20:15 CEST, 19:15 BST



Games on Wednesday, June 4



Jannik Sinner vs. Aleksandr Búblik (time TBD)



Alexander Zverev vs. Novak Djokovic (time TBD)



Semi-finals will follow on Friday, and the final will take place on Sunday.

How to watch Roland Garros

Official broadcasters for the French Open on most European countries is Eurosport. However, it can differ from countries. In France, you can watch it on Prime Video and France TV Sport. In Belgium, you can watch it on RTBF.