Roland Garros matches on Wednesday with Sabalenka, Auger-Aliassime, Berrettini...

HQ

Roland Garros quarter-finals continue on Wednesday, following Tuesday's matches, in which Jakub Mensik and Alexander Zverev defeated Joao Fonseca and Rafa Jódar in men's singles.

In the women's draw, Marta Kostyuk defeated the veteran Elina Svitolina in an "Ukrainian derby", making it the first time that a Ukrainian player reached Roland Garros semis, and will face the Russian Mirra Andreeva, who crushed Solana Cirstea.

These are the Roland Garros quarter-final matches today Wednesday June 3, all of them played at the Phillipe-Chatrier main court.

Roland Garros men's quarter-finals:



Felix Auger-Aliassime (4) vs. Flavio Cobolli (10): 13:20 CEST, 12:20 BST



Matteo Berrettini vs. Matteo Arnaldi: 20:15 CEST, 19:15 BST



Roland Garros women's quarter-finals:



Anna Kalinskaya (22) vs. Maja Chwalinska: 11:00 CEST, 10:00 BST



Aryna Sabalenka (1) vs. Diana Shnaider (25): 12:10 CEST, 11:10 BST



Semi-finals will follow on Thursday for women, with the first one being Marta Kostyuk vs. Mirra Andreeva, and on Friday for men, with the first one being Jakub Mensik vs. Alexander Zverev.