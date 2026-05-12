Roland Garros gives wildcards to retiring legends Stan Wawrinka and Gaël Monfils

HQ

Roland Garros is right around the corner, and the French Grand Slam is honouring two legends who retire this season with wildcards: Stan Wawrinka and Gaël Monfils have both received invitations to their final Roland Garros. Wawrinka, the 41-year-old Swiss player, was Roland Garros champion in 2015, beating Novak Djokovic in the final, as well finalist in 2017 and semi-finalist in 2016. With the wildcard, the player ranked 125 will play in his 21st edition of Roland Garros, where he has a 46-19 record.

And Gaël Monfils, one of the best French players in recent years, is is also retiring this year, and has been invited. Monfils was semi-finalist in Roland Garros in 2008, and reached quarter-finals three other times, with a 40-17 record in the competition. It will be his 19th and final appearance at his home Grand Slam for the player who reached a best rank of World No. 6 in 2016.

In contrast, several young stars have also received wildcard invitations, including 17-year-old Moise Kouame, who has already lifted two titles in the ITF World Tennis Tour in France, as well as making debut appearances in main draws of the the ATP circuit (the ATP 250 Open Occitane in February, and his first Masters 1,000 at the Miami Open). Other French players have also received wildcard invitations for the main draw, like Titouan Droguet, Hugo Gaston and Arthur Gea.