Roland Garros: first semi-finals confirmed, including an spectacular Sabalenka vs. Swiatek and Alcaraz vs. Musetti... again

The first day of Roland Garros quarter-finals has set up some incredibly exciting ties for semi-finals. In women's singles side, both semi-finals will take place on Thursday, June 5th, at the Phlippe Chatrier, with one blockbuster match with perhaps the two most renowned players of the moment: Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

While Sabalenka may be unreachable in the WTA circuit and is favourite to everything, and Swiatek has not won a single title this year, making her to drop some positions, the Polish is particularly expert on clay and has won the French Open almost every year: 2020, 2022, 2023 and 2024, while the Belarusian has never even reached a final. And let's not forget Swiatek is Sabalenka's nemesis: the Polish has won eight out of their twelve previous encounters. It will be the first time they clash this year, will Sabalenka get her revenge?

The other confirmed semi-final will be on Friday, between Lorenzo Musetti and Carlos Alcaraz, the third time that match is repeated this year on clay: Alcaraz, defending champion, is always favourite, and yesterday he quickly dispatched Tommy Paul 6-0, 6-1, 6-4. The Italian has only beaten Alcaraz once, and it was in 2022: Alcaraz already beat him at the Rome semi-final and Monte-Carlo final this year.

Quarter-finals matches to be played on Wednesday

Remember that we still have some quarter-finals today Wednesday June 4 on both sides:



Madison Keys vs. Coco Gauff (10:00 BST, 11:00 CEST)



Mirra Andreeva vs. Loïs Boisson (11:10 BST, 12:10 CEST)



Jannik Sinner vs. Aleksandr Búblik (12:20 BST, 13:20 CEST)



Alexander Zverev vs. Novak Djokovic (19:15 BST, 20:15 CEST)

