Roland Garros finalist Maja Chwalinska eliminated from Wimbledon after twisting her ankle before a match point

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Maja Chwalinska, Polish tennis player and most recently Roland Garros finalist, in a run where she became the first qualifier to reach the final at the French Open, eventually losing to Mirra Andreeva but earning praise worldwide, has suffered a heartbreaking setback in his debut match at Wimbledon, losing to Mananchaya Sawangkaew in 2-6, 7-5, 6-2 after suffering a fall and breaking her ankle... when she had a match point.

Chwalinska was only ranked World No. 114 when the draw cutoff was made (she is now World No. 21), so she received a wildcard invitation to play the grass Grand Slam. And everything seemed fine, with a 5-2 in the second set and a match point, when she slipped on the grass. She requested a medical timeout after that game and despite having another match point later, 5-4, she lost movement as she had twisted her ankle.

During the last games of the third set, Chwalinska didn't even run for the match, but still managed to finish the match in tears. "Iwanted to continue, but I didn't feel comfortable moving, so I wanted to tape it. But, you know, I would lose this point anyway, like it doesn't matter if I fell or not. It definitely didn't help me later on, but it is what it is", said the Polish player.

Sawangkaew, 23-year-old, ranked 164 in the world, had spent six month sidelined due to back injury, and became the first Thai player to win a match at Wimbledon since Luksika Kumkhum reached the second round in 2018.