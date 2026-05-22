Roland Garros draw reveals first rivals for Sinner and Djokovic

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The draw for Roland Garros 2026 was held on Thursday, and without defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, most eyes will be set on Jannik Sinner, who comes from a perfect run at Masters 1,000 events, and will aim to win his first Grand Slam on clay. But many will expect that Novak Djokovic, who reached the Australian Open final last February but has been inconsistent since, will work hard in one of his final chances to win a record breaking 25th Grand Slam with a fourth victory in Paris.

Good news for both is that they have been placed in opposite sides of the table. Sinner will make his debut against French wild card Clement Tabur, while Djokovic will debut against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

Djokovic has quite a tough path ahead, with a tantalising duel against Joao Fonseca in third round, and with Alexander Zverev as the top seeded rival in the semi-finals.

Another player to watch will be Rafael Jódar, who has an impressive 15-3 on clay in his debut year at the ATP senior circuit, and will bypass the first round to debut against Aleksandar Kovacevic in the second round, potentially meeting seventh seed Taylor Fritz in the third round. Another top-rising talent from Spain, Martín Landaluce, will begin in first round and could meet Sinner in the third round...