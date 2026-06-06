Roland Garros 2026: Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva wins first Grand Slam title

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Mirra Andreeva, 19 years-old, quickly defeated the qualifier Maja Chwalinska, 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour 22 minutes, and won her first Grand Slam and Roland Garros title. She became the first Russian to win Roland Garros since Maria Sharapova in 2014, and the youngest since Monica Seles in 1992, and will be close to the top-5 by next Monday.

Her rival, Maja Chwalinska, surprised everyone by going from the qualifying rounds to the final, ranked 114th in the world (but will jump 93 places and double all her career earnings after the tournament), during a wild and predictable Roland Garros in which the favourites (Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff) all fell much earlier than expected. The competition, however, ended in the most logical way, as many expect Andreeva to become a multiple Grand Slam winner in her career.

Andreeva adds her first Grand Slam, which is also her sixth WTA title, that also includes two WTA 1000, in Dubai 2025, Indian Wells 2025.