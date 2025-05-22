Roland Garros 2025 draw: Potential rivals to Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, Swiatek...

HQ

Roland Garros 2025 is about to begin. The second Grand Slam of the year takes place between May 25 and June 8, and on Thursday, the draw was made to determine the bracket and the path for each potential champion.

On men's singles side, World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has been place in the same side as Novak Djokovic. The last of the big-three (this is the first Roland Garros without Nadal) could beet with the Italian on semi-finals. However, Djokovic would need to improve his level, and defeat Alexander Zverev, world No 3, in quarter-finals.

On Sinner's path, he will face Arthur Rinderknech in the first round, and then one of two French wild cards, Terence Atmane or Richard Gasquet.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz will debut aganst Kei Nishikori. His path to semi-finals could also include former finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas and Americans Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton.

On women's singles side, defending champion Iga Swiatek, who has fallen out of form recently, is in the same half as Jasmine Paolini and Aryna Sabalenka. On the other side, no. 2 seed Coco Gauff could face Madison Keys in quarter-finals, and no. 3 seed Jessica Pegula will find Mirra Andreeva and maybe Paula Badosa.