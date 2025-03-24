Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh face looming crisis as aid shortfall threatens survival

HQ

The latest news on Bangladesh . The humanitarian situation for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is becoming increasingly precarious, as two United Nations agencies sound the alarm on Monday over potential aid shortfalls.

The UNHCR and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) launched a joint multi-year funding appeal, emphasizing the urgent need for $934.5 million to support 1.48 million people, including both refugees and host communities.

Without continued support, key services such as food assistance, shelter, and cooking fuel are at risk of drastic cuts, which could push vulnerable refugees into dangerous situations, including perilous boat journeys in search of safety.